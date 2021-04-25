Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Tops $63.94 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Frontier has a market cap of $63.94 million and $17.09 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

