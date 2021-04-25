Fractal Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $291,836.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

