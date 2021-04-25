Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

