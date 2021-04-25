Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FVI. Laurentian downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.22.

TSE FVI opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 64.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

