Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 60,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FVIVU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.