Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

BKNG stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,368.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

