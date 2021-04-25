Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 459.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7,055.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after buying an additional 128,841 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

