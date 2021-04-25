Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $201.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.