Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $4.631 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.