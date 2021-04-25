First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Solar by 58.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

First Solar stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

