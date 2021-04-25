First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.79.

FR opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

