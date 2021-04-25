First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Gap Down to $44.38

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $43.21. First Financial shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 43 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $598.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

