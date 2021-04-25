First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.