Financial Contrast: Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) vs. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 129.11%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 21.07 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -6.94

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antibe Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3,387.16% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression (RD), as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, SCI, neurological diseases, and orphan indications. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

