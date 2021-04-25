Financial Comparison: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -61.67% -45.03% -29.29% Utah Medical Products 27.97% 11.48% 10.54%

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $67.30 million 17.23 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -22.86 Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.85 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

