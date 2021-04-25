Financial Comparison: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,305.31 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.10 Mesoblast $32.16 million 33.40 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.19

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.18%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 75.72%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

