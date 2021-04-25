Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.