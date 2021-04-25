Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.7% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

