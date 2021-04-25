Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.