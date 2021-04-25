Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.17 on June 23rd

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £851.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 1-year low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.37.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
