FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 121,961 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

