FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 655.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Range Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Range Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RRC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

