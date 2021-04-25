Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

