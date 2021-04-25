Facet Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

