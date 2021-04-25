Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

