Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives $16.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,044,041 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.