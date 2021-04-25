Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $101.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.52 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $408.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.32 on Friday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.