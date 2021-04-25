Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.84 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

