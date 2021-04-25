ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,852.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $9,852.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003155 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.00685312 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014164 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

