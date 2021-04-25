Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

CASY stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $225.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

