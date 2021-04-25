Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $93.16 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

