Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $6,446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $607,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

