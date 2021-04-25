Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.48 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

