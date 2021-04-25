Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.