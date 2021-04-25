Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 34,969 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in DSP Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $342.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

