Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 566,228 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

