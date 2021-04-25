Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.68. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $4.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $23.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.85 to $25.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of RE opened at $266.82 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

