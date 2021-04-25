EUNO Market Capitalization Achieves $15.36 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $15.36 million and $49,728.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.34 or 0.01146634 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,183,599,115 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.