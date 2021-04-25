Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $132,431.05 and $443.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00064377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00094206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00701823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.06 or 0.07775569 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

