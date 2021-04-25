Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

NYSE ELS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

