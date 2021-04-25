Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Federal National Mortgage Association’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 2.38. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

