Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $800.00 at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $827.89.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.41. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

