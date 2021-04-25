Entegris (ENTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entegris stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

