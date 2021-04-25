Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

