Emerson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 772 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,295.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. 1,680,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

