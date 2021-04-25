Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

