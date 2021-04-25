eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $171,534.65 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,942.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $284,057.12.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.74 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

