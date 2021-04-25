Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,025,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,456,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,222,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RP. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

RealPage stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

