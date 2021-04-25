Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.92 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

