Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.08 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

